Covington police issue Golden Alert for missing 76-year-old man

COVINGTON, KY (WXIX) -Covington police, in conjunction with the Kenton County Emergency Management, issued a Golden Alert Thursday for a missing 76-year-old man with Sundowner’s Syndrome and Dementia.

Police say Edward Allen Wischer was reported missing Wednesday by his family members and was last seen Monday at 1:46 p.m. at the Walmart in Fort Wright.

Wischer was seen driving a black 2001 Jeep Cherokee with a Kentucky registration of 582-DJP, officers said.

Police say he is six feet and two inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has white/gray hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 and the Covington Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau at 859-292-2234.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.