First Alert Weather Days: Winter Storm Warning, Wind Chill Warning

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Winter Storm Warning and a Wind Chill Warning have been issued for much of the Tri-State.

Rain Thursday will change to snow Thursday night as temperatures drop more than 40 degrees by early Friday and subzero winds move in that could gust as fast as 50 mph and feel like -35.

Both weather advisories will be in effect from 7 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday for: Hamilton, Clermont, Butler, Warren and Clinton counties in Ohio; Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties in northern Kentucky and Dearborn, Ohio, Switzerland, Ripley, Franklin Fayette and Union counties in southeastern Indiana.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for our most southeastern counties: Adams, Brown and Highland counties in southern Ohio and Bracken, Pendleton, Grant, Owen, Gallatin and Carroll counties in northern Kentucky.

FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Days will be in effect from 5 p.m. Thursday until 5 p.m. Sunday on Christmas Day.

Timeline:

There could be a rain/snow/sleet mix early Thursday, so watch out for a few slick spots on bridges and overpasses

Rain between now and noon

Temperatures will warm to 41 degrees

Rain will change to snow anytime after 7:30 p.m.

Rapidly accumulating snow will range from 1-2 inches for most. Areas to the west in Indiana will see 2-4.

Temperatures will quickly plummet from the low 40s into the 20s by 10 p.m.

Visibility also will fall fast with near white-out conditions and snow-covered roads expected by 1 a.m. Friday.

The snow will end between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Winds could gust as high as 50 mph overnight as wind chills plunge as low as -35 on Friday.

This will definitely impact travel and could lead to damage with downed trees and power lines and power outages.

You’ll want to bring in any inflatable holiday yard decorations or expect those to blow away.

While snowfall will be light, because temperatures will drop so quickly Thursday night, flash freezing will cause icy spots through Friday afternoon.

These bitterly cold conditions will bring near-zero low temperatures and dangerous wind chills below zero as Christmas Eve dawns and again on Christmas morning.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS for Thursday evening through Christmas Day.



State of Emergency

Kentucky is under a state of emergency, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday.

“Current projections expect temperatures will not warm above freezing until at least Monday,” he warned.

He urged residents during a news conference to stay off roads and have a cold weather safety kit including backup heating sources.

He activated the state’s price gouging laws “to make sure shovels, ice and other necessary supplies are not increased in price in a way that would harm Kentuckians,” Beshear said.

He also encouraged residents to check in on one another over the long Christmas holiday weekend.

“We’ve been through too many natural disasters,” Beshear said. “We’ve been through too much, and we’ve lost far too many people.”

Travel

The combination of rain, snow, ice and high winds falling to -35 presents quite a challenge for road crews.

Pretreating streets is not possible since the rain will just wash it away. Then, once ice forms it will be there for the next four to five days. We will stay in the deep freeze until Tuesday.

Ohio Department of Transportation Press Secretary Matt Bruning says even though crews can’t pretreat roads, they will be staged along highways so they are ready to start treating as soon as the snow begins.

When temps fall below 20 degrees, salt becomes less effective.

ODOT can add other chemicals or even beet juice in with the salt mix but it makes melting that ice and snow even more difficult.

Given what we know now, Bruning and other crews say it’s important to plan ahead and prepare for slick roads and low visibility.

Use your flashers, and leave plenty of space between other cars and especially the snow plows.

“The best thing is to plan ahead,” said Bruning. “Allow extra time, plenty of extra time. You’re going to see those hazardous conditions out there, you’re going to have to slow down, you’re going to have to allow yourself a lot of extra time to reach your destination. Just plan ahead accordingly and we feel if you do that you’ll reach your destination safely.”

Road crews prep for winter storms

