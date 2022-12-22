FIRST ALERT: Winter storm to bring snow, strong winds and dangerously cold conditions

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mostly cloudy skies are in the tri-state this Thursday with isolated to widely scattered rain showers during the day. Seasonable high temperatures are expected in the afternoon in the low 40s.

From Thursday at 5 p.m. through Christmas Day at 5 p.m., the FOX19 First Alert Weather Team have issued First Alert Weather Days due to what will likely be impactful weather conditions in the tri-state.

We are monitoring an Arctic cold front, which will have more widespread rain just after sunset moving in from the west towards the east. Rain will rapidly change over to snow starting around 7 p.m. for the western portions of the FOX19 NOW viewing area in southeast Indiana and by midnight, the entire FOX19 NOW viewing area will have snow showers.

Temperatures will drop quickly as the front passes through, causing what is known as flash freezing conditions late tonight through Friday morning. The wet roads will quickly become icy with snowfall creating additional icy spots, making for hazardous travel conditions. Most areas in the FOX19 NOW viewing area will receive 1″ to 3″ of snow, with locally higher amounts possible to the northwest of the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

Look for dangerously cold wind chills late Thursday night through early Christmas Eve morning as gusts could be as high as 50 mph, causing wind chill values to drop as low as -30º in spots. With snow either in the air or on the ground, visibility may be greatly reduced at times Thursday late night through Christmas Eve morning.

In addition because power lines get very stiff in very cold air, gusty winds often have the potential for numerous power outages. Limit your time outside, as frostbite could occur in roughly 30 minutes if exposed skin is outside that long.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will have lows in the single digits and highs in the low teens, but stay dry.

Temperatures recover some Monday with a slight chance of snow showers in the late afternoon and evening, but drier air moves back in Tuesday and Wednesday with highs back in the 30s and lows in the teens.

