Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

FIRST ALERT: Winter storm to bring snow, strong winds and dangerously cold conditions

Hazardous travel conditions are expected Thursday night into Friday morning with flash freezing likely
Significant impacts will be possible with flash freezing, snow accumulations, strong winds and dangerously cold conditions.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:04 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mostly cloudy skies are in the tri-state this Thursday with isolated to widely scattered rain showers during the day. Seasonable high temperatures are expected in the afternoon in the low 40s.

From Thursday at 5 p.m. through Christmas Day at 5 p.m., the FOX19 First Alert Weather Team have issued First Alert Weather Days due to what will likely be impactful weather conditions in the tri-state.

We are monitoring an Arctic cold front, which will have more widespread rain just after sunset moving in from the west towards the east. Rain will rapidly change over to snow starting around 7 p.m. for the western portions of the FOX19 NOW viewing area in southeast Indiana and by midnight, the entire FOX19 NOW viewing area will have snow showers.

Temperatures will drop quickly as the front passes through, causing what is known as flash freezing conditions late tonight through Friday morning. The wet roads will quickly become icy with snowfall creating additional icy spots, making for hazardous travel conditions. Most areas in the FOX19 NOW viewing area will receive 1″ to 3″ of snow, with locally higher amounts possible to the northwest of the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

Look for dangerously cold wind chills late Thursday night through early Christmas Eve morning as gusts could be as high as 50 mph, causing wind chill values to drop as low as -30º in spots. With snow either in the air or on the ground, visibility may be greatly reduced at times Thursday late night through Christmas Eve morning.

In addition because power lines get very stiff in very cold air, gusty winds often have the potential for numerous power outages. Limit your time outside, as frostbite could occur in roughly 30 minutes if exposed skin is outside that long.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will have lows in the single digits and highs in the low teens, but stay dry.

Temperatures recover some Monday with a slight chance of snow showers in the late afternoon and evening, but drier air moves back in Tuesday and Wednesday with highs back in the 30s and lows in the teens.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mangled remains of a car caught up in a crash on I-75 Tuesday night in Warren County.
Woman killed, 7 injured in sprawling I-75 crash
The driver is facing several charges.
Standoff on I-71 in Warren County halts traffic for more than an hour
Madison Miller rescued 5-year-old Bluebell – a lab mix – back in London and had fears of flying...
Family’s dog accidentally flown to Saudi Arabia instead of Nashville
A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for most of the Tri-State starting at 7 p.m. Thursday...
First Alert Weather Days: Winter Storm Warning, Wind Chill Warning
Construction continues on the Great American Tower building, right, shown next to the Carew...
Cincinnati’s Carew Tower to be converted into apartments, condos

Latest News

Tracking big changes moving in tonight into Friday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Scattered rain Thursday in the day, winter storm arrives tonight into Friday
A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for most of the Tri-State starting at 7 p.m. Thursday...
First Alert Weather Days: Winter Storm Warning, Wind Chill Warning
One of the Christmas trees for sale in Iron Mountain
Temperatures Plummet Thu Night/Fri AM, Flash Freeze Event
Overnight Weather - Arctic Blast Thursday Evening into Christmas Day
Overnight Weather - Arctic Blast Thursday Evening into Christmas Day