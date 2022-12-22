Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

‘Flash Freeze’ likely with near-record temp drop

Significant impacts will be possible with flash freezing, snow accumulations, strong winds and dangerously cold conditions.
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:32 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Tri-State will likely experience a weather phenomenon called a “flash freeze” overnight Thursday into Friday due to an expected near-record drop in temperatures below freezing.

A “flash freeze” turns wet roads icy very quickly, creating hazardous driving conditions.

The temperature at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport is expected to plummet 34 degrees in six hours late Thursday and early Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

They predict temperatures will go from 41 degrees at 7 p.m. to 7 degrees by 1 a.m.

That will be close to the record at CVG of a 36-hour drop in temperatures, recorded overnight 29, 2008 into Jan. 30, 2008, when thermometers fell from 53 degrees at 8:52 p.m. to 17 by 2:52 a.m.

Our temperatures will continue to fall before dawn Friday before we wind up with a morning low of -3 with a wind chill ranging from -22 to -28.

This will be the coldest air we’ve seen since 2019, when a morning low of -7 was recorded at CVG, the NWS says.

We will stay in the deep freeze with thermometers below 32 through early next week

Air temperatures will be in the single digits and teens with more subzero wind chills Friday night.

After a very cold Christmas holiday weekend, temperatures will slowly rebound Monday into the low 20s and the upper 20s Tuesday.

We are not forecasted to rise above the freezing mark until Wednesday afternoon when the high makes it to 40 under sunny skies.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mangled remains of a car caught up in a crash on I-75 Tuesday night in Warren County.
Woman killed, 7 injured in sprawling I-75 crash
The driver is facing several charges.
Standoff on I-71 in Warren County halts traffic for more than an hour
Madison Miller rescued 5-year-old Bluebell – a lab mix – back in London and had fears of flying...
Family’s dog accidentally flown to Saudi Arabia instead of Nashville
A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for most of the Tri-State starting at 7 p.m. Thursday...
First Alert Weather Days: Winter Storm Warning, Wind Chill Warning
Construction continues on the Great American Tower building, right, shown next to the Carew...
Cincinnati’s Carew Tower to be converted into apartments, condos

Latest News

A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for most of the Tri-State starting at 7 p.m. Thursday...
First Alert Weather Days: Winter Storm Warning, Wind Chill Warning
The winter storm headed for the Tri-State is among the worst-case scenarios for road crews.
Winter storm brings worst-case scenario for clearing roads
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds
Butler County’s auditor guilty of felony corruption charge, acquitted on 4 others
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates after carrying the ball during an NFL...
Trio of Bengals players make 2023 Pro Bowl first team