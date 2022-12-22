‘Flash Freeze’ likely with near-record temp drop

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Tri-State will likely experience a weather phenomenon called a “flash freeze” overnight Thursday into Friday due to an expected near-record drop in temperatures below freezing.

A “flash freeze” turns wet roads icy very quickly, creating hazardous driving conditions.

The temperature at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport is expected to plummet 34 degrees in six hours late Thursday and early Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

They predict temperatures will go from 41 degrees at 7 p.m. to 7 degrees by 1 a.m.

That will be close to the record at CVG of a 36-hour drop in temperatures, recorded overnight 29, 2008 into Jan. 30, 2008, when thermometers fell from 53 degrees at 8:52 p.m. to 17 by 2:52 a.m.

Our temperatures will continue to fall before dawn Friday before we wind up with a morning low of -3 with a wind chill ranging from -22 to -28.

This will be the coldest air we’ve seen since 2019, when a morning low of -7 was recorded at CVG, the NWS says.

We will stay in the deep freeze with thermometers below 32 through early next week

Air temperatures will be in the single digits and teens with more subzero wind chills Friday night.

After a very cold Christmas holiday weekend, temperatures will slowly rebound Monday into the low 20s and the upper 20s Tuesday.

We are not forecasted to rise above the freezing mark until Wednesday afternoon when the high makes it to 40 under sunny skies.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

