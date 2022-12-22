Gov. Beshear: Temperature, wind chill are main concerns, not snow

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - After declaring a state of emergency Wednesday morning, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and his cabinet warned Kentuckians about how dangerously cold the winter storm will be throughout the holiday weekend.

Beshear says the storm will hit Western Kentucky first and later make its way east across the state.

“If you are in the far western part of the state, I strongly recommend, if you are not an essential employee that needs to be there, ... that you get home by 1 p.m. central time,” Beshear said.

A Wind Chill Warning and Winter Weather Advisory have been issued for the Commonwealth from Thursday into Friday.

With 1 to 3 inches of snow, 40-50 mph wind gusts and wind chills as low as -30 degrees, people should plan on slippery road conditions.

“If you can stay off the roads, please do,” the governor said. “Even with all of the extra stuff we do to [the road], [salt] won’t work to prevent ice if we have certain conditions out there.”

Rain will quickly turn into snow late Thursday evening, along with a drop in temperature.

“I’m not as much worried about 1-3 inches of snow as I am with the wind gusts and what that does to the snow across our roadways, and just how dangerous -20 to -30 degree wind chill is,” Beshear said.

Kentucky State Parks will stay open for those who need a warm place to stay in addition to the allocated heating centers in each county.

“We’ve been through a heck of a lot these last 3 years,” Beshear said. “We lost 17,400-plus people in a pandemic, now 44 people from flooding, 81 from tornadoes. I don’t want to lose one person due to this cold, but folks, if we don’t take it seriously, we will lose loved ones.”

Kentucky Emergency Management Director Jeremy Slinker gave a few tips on how to prepare your home for the winter storm:

When turning on water faucets, ensure the water trickles out slowly.

Check your home’s heat frequently.

Never heat your home with a stove.

Keep your generators outside and make sure your carbon monoxide detectors are working.

Disconnect garden hose(s).

Know where your county’s warming center(s) is by contacting your County Emergency Management or the closest state park.

The Kentucky National Guard, Kentucky State Police and other emergency providers are currently spread out around the Commonwealth if people need help.

