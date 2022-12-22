Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters appointed to Ohio Supreme Court

COLUMBUS, OH (WXIX) - Gov. Mike DeWine has appointed Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters to fill a vacancy on the Ohio Supreme Court.

The vacancy is occurring because Justice Sharon Kennedy was elected as Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court.

“Joe Deters has the right combination of experience, legal knowledge, and passion for public service that will serve the citizens of Ohio well as an associate justice of the Ohio Supreme Court,” said Gov. DeWine. “Joe is a long-serving and well-regarded public servant who is known for his legal intellect, reverence for the rule of law, and his accessibility.”

“It is the honor of a lifetime to accept this appointment to the Ohio Supreme Court,” said Deters. “I have spent my entire career standing up for victims and protecting the rights of criminal defendants. I appreciate the trust and responsibility that comes with this appointment and look forward to working with my colleagues on the Supreme Court to ensure Ohio’s justice system protects the rights of all Ohioans.”

Deters is Hamilton County’s longest-serving prosecuting attorney from 1992-1999 and from 2005 to the present.

Prior to being elected Hamilton County Prosecutor, Deters was elected Clerk of Courts for Hamilton County.

Deters was also Ohio’s 44th Treasurer of State after winning elections in 1998 and 2002.

He will be sworn in on Jan. 7, 2023, and must run for election in 2024.

Under Ohio law, the Hamilton County Republican Party Central Committee has the authority to name the new Hamilton County prosecutor who will serve until the next general election in November 2024, according to Alex Triantafilou, Chairman of the Hamilton County GOP.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.