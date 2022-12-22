Contests
I-75 South reopens after multi-car crash

First responders at the scene of a crash on I-75 in Cincinnati Wednesday night.
First responders at the scene of a crash on I-75 in Cincinnati Wednesday night.(ODOT)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The southbound lanes of Interstate 75 were closed between Mitchell Avenue and I-74 Wednesday night due to a crash.

It happened shortly after 7 p.m. Cincinnati police confirm a four-vehicle crash. All injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police did not expect the highway closure to last long. It ended up lasting around an hour.

No word yet on cause.

