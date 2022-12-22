I-75 South reopens after multi-car crash
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The southbound lanes of Interstate 75 were closed between Mitchell Avenue and I-74 Wednesday night due to a crash.
It happened shortly after 7 p.m. Cincinnati police confirm a four-vehicle crash. All injuries are non-life-threatening.
Police did not expect the highway closure to last long. It ended up lasting around an hour.
No word yet on cause.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.