LIST: Travel advisories, snow emergencies issued in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Several counties in the Tri-State have issued travel advisories or snow emergencies ahead of the severe winter weather expected to arrive Thursday night into Friday.

Rain Thursday will change to snow Thursday night as temperatures drop more than 40 degrees by early Friday. Subzero winds will move in that could gust as fast as 50 mph and feel like -35.

Indiana

Dearborn County-Yellow travel advisory is in effect starting at 6 p.m. Thursday. A yellow travel advisory is the lowest travel advisory, meaning that travel or activities may be restricted in certain areas. Residents are advised to use caution.

Kentucky

Kenton County-Level 1 Snow Emergency, effective Thursday at 6:00 PM until rescinded. During snow emergencies, when the snowfall accumulation is two inches or greater, no vehicle may be parked on any public road right of way.

Here are the snow emergency levels according to Kenton County:

Level one- Conditions: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and/or drifting snow, and roadways may be icy. Advisory: Cautious driving is advised.

Level two-Conditions: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow, and roadways may be icy. Advisory: Only motorists whose travel is necessary should be on the roadways. Residents are urged to contact their employers to see if they should report to work.

Level three- Conditions: All roadways are restricted to emergency personnel, travel for work, provisions, medical supplies or medical treatment, and private snow removal operations. Advisory: Essential travel only is advised. Violators are subject to prosecution. Residents are urged to contact their employers concerning work schedules.

