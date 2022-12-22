LIST: Tri-State places to temporarily close due to winter storm

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Several places in the Tri-State announced Thursday that they will close due to the winter storm arriving Thursday night.

Here is what’s closed:

Kings Island - will close Friday due to the weather. The front will bring unsafe wind chill temperatures and gusting winds, according to a park spokesperson. Kings Island will operate as usual through Thursday and reopen Monday after the holiday weekend.

Perfect North Slopes will not be open for skiing, snowboarding, and snow tubing Friday, Saturday, or Sunday.

Cincinnati Zoo-Will close due to the severe winter weather but will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Temperatures are mild now and in the low 40s, but as the front passes through Thursday night, near-record falling temperatures will cause flash freezing, quickly turning wet roads into sheets of ice.

Here is the timeline of when to expect the winter storm:

There could be a rain/snow/sleet mix early Thursday, so watch out for a few slick spots on bridges and overpasses

Rain between now and noon

Temperatures will warm to 41 degrees

Rain will change to snow anytime after 7:30 p.m.

Rapidly accumulating snow will range from 1-2 inches for most. Areas to the west in Indiana will see 2-4.

Temperatures will quickly plummet from the low 40s into the 20s by 10 p.m.

Visibility also will fall fast, with near white-out conditions and snow-covered roads expected by 1 a.m. Friday.

The snow will end between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Winds could gust as high as 50 mph overnight as wind chills plunge as low as -35 on Friday.

