LIST: Tri-State warming centers

The Lincoln Recreation Center in the West End has served before as a warming center during extreme cold.
The Lincoln Recreation Center in the West End has served before as a warming center during extreme cold.(Source: WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Communities across the Tri-State are opening recreation centers, churches and other facilities as warming centers ahead of an approaching arctic front with high winds and dangerously cold air that could cause widespread power outages.

Temperatures will plunge to a morning low Friday of -3 with wind chills in the double subzero digits.

The cold air and ice will be here to say through Christmas weekend. Temperatures won’t rise above freezing until early next week.

First Alert Weather Days: Winter Storm Watch, Wind Chill Watch issued
Winter storm brings worst-case scenario for clearing roads

Exposure to extreme cold is dangerous, even for brief periods of time.

People are advised to stay indoors as much as possible. Vulnerable populations, especially those who live outdoors, are at great risk.

Frostbite can occur in 15 minutes or less at wind chill values of 18 below zero or lower.

City of Cincinnati:

The Cincinnati Recreation Commission will operate all 23 of its citywide Community Centers as warming centers during their regular business hours Thursday and Friday.

Seventeen of these centers will open again on Saturday.

Check the times and addresses here.

Two of the city’s recreation centers - OTR and Corryville - will be open Sunday for Christmas Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Corryville location also will open Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

LIST: Closings & Delays

Colerain Township

Two Colerain-area churches and two public library locations will open as “Warming Centers” to area residents starting Friday.

  • Vineyard Northwest Church: 9165 Round Top Rd. Hours 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • White Oak Christian Church: 3675 Blue Rock Rd., entrance “E.” Hours 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Groesbeck Public Library: 2994 West Galbraith Rd. Hours 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • North Central Library: 11109 Hamilton Ave. Hours 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fliers are also being distributed throughout the Colerain community as needed to help those who need overnight stays at area shelters.

