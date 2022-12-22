Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

Ohio infant remains missing after suspect arrested in Indiana

Two children were reported missing on December 19 in Columbus. Ky'air Thomass has been found....
Two children were reported missing on December 19 in Columbus. Ky'air Thomass has been found. Kason Thomas is still missing. Columbus police are looking for Nalah Jackson.(Columbus Police Department)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The suspect accused of abducting a 5-month-old Ohio infant is in custody, but the child has yet to be located, according to the Columbus Police Department.

Kasson Thomass remains missing, despite 24-year-old Nalah Jackson being found and taken into custody in Indianapolis, police announced around 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

The Amber Alert was first issued early Tuesday for 5-month-old twins Kasson and Kyair Thomas. Kyair was found safe at Dayton International Airport early Tuesday morning.

Kasson and Kyair were inside their mother’s vehicle when she stopped around 9:45 p.m. Monday at a Donatos Pizza in Columbus to pick up a DoorDash order, Columbus Chief of Police Elaine Bryant said previously.

Employees said a homeless woman, later identified as Jackson, was inside the pizzeria but walked out once the mother came inside, the chief said.

At 9:45 p.m., Chief Bryant said police got a call alleging someone stole a car with two kids inside from the Donatos.

Officers were on scene within seven minutes, she said.

Within an hour and a half of receiving the call, officers had searched previously known addresses of Jackson and three homeless camps, according to the chief.

Those searches turned up empty as neither Kasson, Kyair nor Jackson were found.

A Columbus police sergeant requested Ohio State Highway Patrol issued a statewide Amber Alert at 11:45 p.m., Chief Bryant explained.

Twenty minutes went by, and still, no Amber Alert had been issued, she said during the press conference.

It was not until 1:37 a.m. that the Amber Alert was sent out.

Chief Bryant said, “there was a lapse of communication from the executive level” that resulted in the alert not being issued sooner. She said the “lapse” is being looked into.

Nearly three hours after the Amber Alert was issued, authorities received a call that one of the infants, Kyair, was found in the Dayton International Airport parking lot.

Kyair was ok and is now safe, Bryant said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mangled remains of a car caught up in a crash on I-75 Tuesday night in Warren County.
Woman killed, 7 injured in sprawling I-75 crash
A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for most of the Tri-State starting at 7 p.m. Thursday...
More counties added to winter storm warning: Here’s the latest timeline
The driver is facing several charges.
Standoff on I-71 in Warren County halts traffic for more than an hour
Madison Miller rescued 5-year-old Bluebell – a lab mix – back in London and had fears of flying...
Family’s dog accidentally flown to Saudi Arabia instead of Nashville
Construction continues on the Great American Tower building, right, shown next to the Carew...
Cincinnati’s Carew Tower to be converted into apartments, condos

Latest News

Gov. Mike DeWine is announcing plans to prepare for the winter storm.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announces preparations ahead of winter storm
UPS employees deliver holiday cheer to Ronald McDonald House families
UPS employees deliver holiday cheer to Ronald McDonald House families
Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden is one of the places that will be closed Friday due to...
LIST: Tri-State temporary closures due to winter storm
Tracking the winter weather
Tracking the winter weather