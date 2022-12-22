Contests
Person dies, 1 injured after shooting in College Hill, police say

Cincinnati police are investigating a fatal shooting in College Hill.
Cincinnati police are investigating a fatal shooting in College Hill.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A person died, and one person is injured after a shooting occurred near a Sunoco Gas Station in College Hill Thursday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say they were called to the 1200 block of West Galbraith Road just after 1 p.m.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Officers say the second victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear why the shooting occurred.

Police have not stated if they have a suspect.

Officers are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

FOX19 NOW will update the story as more information becomes available.

