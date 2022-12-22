Police: Scammers pose as officers, claim to raise money to find abducted twin boy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - Columbus police warn residents of scammers calling and asking for donations to raise money for a reward to help find five-month-old Kason Thomass, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Police say the scammers are posing as Columbus officers, and they have received numerous reports about the calls within the past 48 hours.

Kason, along with his twin brother Ky’air Thomass, were abducted at a Donatos Pizza in Columbus early Monday morning after a woman stole the car the two boys were in.

Ohio law enforcement and other surrounding states are looking for 24-year-old Nalah Jackson who is suspected of stealing the car.

According to police, Jackson was last seen around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday near the Dayton International Airport where Ky’air was found safe.

Detectives say Jackson was also asking people in the Dayton area if she could borrow their phones.

While police have not been able to get in contact with Jackson’s family, they were able to speak with her boyfriend who says she called him prior to the abduction.

Police are currently working with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children as well as Team Adam in hopes to find Jackson and to bring home Kason.

”You may not think it’s significant, you may not think it’s important,” Columbus Chief of Police Elaine Bryant said. “It could be as simple as a woman asking for money on the side of the road. We’re asking for you to call the tip line to help us try to bring Kason home safely.”

Jackson was last seen driving a 2010 black Honda Accord with a ripped temporary tag and a bumper sticker that says Westside Toys.

The Columbus Police Department urges people to report scam calls through their non-emergency number at 614-645-4545. If anyone knows anything on the whereabouts of Kason Thomass or Nalah Jackson, police urge people to call 911 or the special victims unit at 614-645-4701.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.