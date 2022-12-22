Rain, snow and cold air on the way

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The entire region is under a winter storm warning, a winter weather advisory, and a wind chill warning. That means travel will be tough and the cold will be dangerous.

Rain showers will continue this evening and change to snow later tonight. West of Cincinnati will see snow by 8pm, in Cincinnati the changeover will be by 10pm and east of Cincinnati between 10-11pm. Roads will be icy as a layer of rain will freeze quickly. Snow will then pile on top of the icy glaze. That will make travel very difficult. Snowfall totals will be around 2-3″ in most spots will areas northwest of Cincinnati seeing more than three inches of snow.

Snow ends by 4am but the winds will pickup creating blowing and drifting snow and very low visibility. This is the worst time to be on the roads as crews will be busy treating the roads and clearing the snow.

Friday the highs will be in the single digits with the wind chills as low as -30. Frostbite and hypothermia will occur within minutes.

Temperatures will climb to the teens Saturday but it will remain windy until Sunday afternoon. Temperatures finally climb above freezing Wednesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.