Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

Rain, snow and cold air on the way

By Ashley Smith
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The entire region is under a winter storm warning, a winter weather advisory, and a wind chill warning. That means travel will be tough and the cold will be dangerous.

Rain showers will continue this evening and change to snow later tonight. West of Cincinnati will see snow by 8pm, in Cincinnati the changeover will be by 10pm and east of Cincinnati between 10-11pm. Roads will be icy as a layer of rain will freeze quickly. Snow will then pile on top of the icy glaze. That will make travel very difficult. Snowfall totals will be around 2-3″ in most spots will areas northwest of Cincinnati seeing more than three inches of snow.

Snow ends by 4am but the winds will pickup creating blowing and drifting snow and very low visibility. This is the worst time to be on the roads as crews will be busy treating the roads and clearing the snow.

Friday the highs will be in the single digits with the wind chills as low as -30. Frostbite and hypothermia will occur within minutes.

Temperatures will climb to the teens Saturday but it will remain windy until Sunday afternoon. Temperatures finally climb above freezing Wednesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mangled remains of a car caught up in a crash on I-75 Tuesday night in Warren County.
Woman killed, 7 injured in sprawling I-75 crash
A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for most of the Tri-State starting at 7 p.m. Thursday...
Winter Storm Warning: Here’s the latest timeline
The driver is facing several charges.
Standoff on I-71 in Warren County halts traffic for more than an hour
Madison Miller rescued 5-year-old Bluebell – a lab mix – back in London and had fears of flying...
Family’s dog accidentally flown to Saudi Arabia instead of Nashville
Construction continues on the Great American Tower building, right, shown next to the Carew...
Cincinnati’s Carew Tower to be converted into apartments, condos

Latest News

Winter weather could impact holiday travel at CVG.
Airlines cancel flights to, from CVG as winter storm heads toward Tri-State
A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for most of the Tri-State starting at 7 p.m. Thursday...
Winter Storm Warning: Here’s the latest timeline
Cold weather Friday and Saturday
Rain changes to snow tonight and cold weather becomes dangerous Friday
Tracking big changes moving in tonight into Friday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Scattered rain Thursday in the day, winter storm arrives tonight into Friday