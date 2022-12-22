Contests
Tri-State grocery stores packed ahead of winter storm

Tri-State grocery stores packed ahead of winter storm
By Simone Jameson
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Grocery stores in the Cincinnati area have been packed with people shopping ahead of the winter storm.

Dee Felice Market in downtown Covington is one of the many stores with a spike in customers Thursday. Owner Shelly Dee Felice Nelson says that the staff prepared more than a week in advance.

“This is our first ‘snow-magedon,’” Dee Felice-Nelsons said. “So, don’t know what’s going to happen. We’re trying to have a little bit of everything for all the people who live around here to make sure that they’ve got what they need.”

Shoppers Joyce Ventura and her niece Cyndi Franckhauser were some of the shoppers who were looking for easy-to-cook foods that will not expire so fast.

“We’re waiting for the big freeze. That’s why we came stocking up. Milk, eggs, bacon, sausage, and eggnog,” Ventura said.

Winter Weather
More counties added to winter storm warning: Here’s the latest timeline
First Alert Forecast
Closings and Delays

Other Tri-State grocery stores are experiencing similar issues.

Shopper Haley Maloney went to Kroger to pick up some groceries.

“At Kroger, it’s really big, and sometimes I get overwhelmed, so I get everything here, and I’m supporting local farms and businesses,” Maloney said.

Other shoppers picked up items such as salt, fruits, and snacks before the storm.

“It’s just the essentials. Like rice, and I think I grabbed mac and cheese just to have, and I already have some soup at home,” Shopper Bridget Fantaci said.

Many customers have stated they are getting less bang for their buck, but they are happy that they have been able to find what they need.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

