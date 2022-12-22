WATCH: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to announce preparations ahead of winter storm
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be speaking Thursday along with state officials from the Ohio Emergency Operations Center to discuss preparations and safety information ahead of the winter storm, which is expected to arrive Thursday evening.
According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, a winter storm warning will go into effect Thursday from 7 p.m. through 5 p.m. Friday. Rain is expected to turn to snow after 11 p.m. A wind chill warning remains in effect from 1 a.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Saturday.
‘Flash Freeze’ likely with near-record temp drop
The drop in temperatures and wet roads could cause icy road conditions.
In the Cincinnati area, there will be a combination of snow, blowing snow, and wind. Total snow accumulations will be between two to four inches.
City of Cincinnati makes preparations ahead of winter storm
NWS says that wind gusts will be as high as 50 mph, with wind chills as low as 35 degrees below zero.
Several counties in the Tri-State have already announced travel advisories and/or snow emergencies.
