WATCH: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to announce preparations ahead of winter storm

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be speaking Thursday along with state officials from the Ohio Emergency Operations Center to discuss preparations and safety information ahead of the winter storm, which is expected to arrive Thursday evening.

According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, a winter storm warning will go into effect Thursday from 7 p.m. through 5 p.m. Friday. Rain is expected to turn to snow after 11 p.m. A wind chill warning remains in effect from 1 a.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Saturday.

‘Flash Freeze’ likely with near-record temp drop

The drop in temperatures and wet roads could cause icy road conditions.

Rain changes to heavy snow from west to east late this evening and overnight. Travel conditions will deteriorate RAPIDLY as this occurs, accompanied by wind gusts to 40 mph, and wind chills dropping well below zero. Travel impacts will continue into Fri due to bitter cold. pic.twitter.com/h5qRfTJ8MT — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) December 22, 2022

In the Cincinnati area, there will be a combination of snow, blowing snow, and wind. Total snow accumulations will be between two to four inches.

City of Cincinnati makes preparations ahead of winter storm

NWS says that wind gusts will be as high as 50 mph, with wind chills as low as 35 degrees below zero.

[11:45 AM] Here's a more specific look at timing for the onset of rapidly-deteriorating conditions late this evening into the overnight. Avoid travel if possible tonight into early Friday morning. pic.twitter.com/GqD2wlSvoJ — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) December 22, 2022

Several counties in the Tri-State have already announced travel advisories and/or snow emergencies.

LIST: Closings & Delays

