Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

Weighted blankets from Target recalled after at least 2 children died

The blankets come in eight prints or colors including unicorn white, space navy, pink, blue,...
The blankets come in eight prints or colors including unicorn white, space navy, pink, blue, gray, buffalo plaid red, blue constellation and unicorn pink.(Consumer Product Safety Recall)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Some weighted blankets sold at Target have been recalled after two children died from becoming entrapped inside them, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The agency said in a news release that young children can get stuck inside the Pillowfort Weighted Blankets by unzipping it and going inside.

A 4-year-old girl and 6-year-old girl reportedly got trapped in the cover of the weighted blanket and died from asphyxia at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, in April.

Target also received reports of two other children getting caught in the blankets.

The recall specifically involves the Pillowfort Weighted Blankets specifically sold at Target stores nationwide from December 2018 through September 2022.

They weigh 6 pounds and have a removable, waterproof, washable cover.

The blankets come in eight prints or colors including unicorn white, space navy, pink, blue, gray, buffalo plaid red, blue constellation and unicorn pink.

Anyone with a blanket containing one of the following item numbers should stop using it and contact Target for a refund:

· 097-02-0140 (Unicorn - White)

· 097-02-0148 (Space Navy)

· 097-02-0361(Pink)

· 097-02-0363 (Blue)

· 097-02-0364 (Gray)

· 097-02-1603 (Buffalo Plaid – Red)

· 097-02-3904 (Blue Constellation)

· 097-02-3905 (Unicorn – Pink)

Contact Target at 800-400-0680 to receive a prepaid return label to return the blankets by mail or to any Target store, or go online for more information.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mangled remains of a car caught up in a crash on I-75 Tuesday night in Warren County.
Woman killed, 7 injured in sprawling I-75 crash
A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for most of the Tri-State starting at 7 p.m. Thursday...
Winter Storm Warning: Here’s the latest timeline
The driver is facing several charges.
Standoff on I-71 in Warren County halts traffic for more than an hour
Madison Miller rescued 5-year-old Bluebell – a lab mix – back in London and had fears of flying...
Family’s dog accidentally flown to Saudi Arabia instead of Nashville
Construction continues on the Great American Tower building, right, shown next to the Carew...
Cincinnati’s Carew Tower to be converted into apartments, condos

Latest News

The winter storm brings heavy snow fall and hazardous driving conditions.
Temperatures fall far and fast as winter storm threatens US
Counties in the Tri-State have issued winter weather travel advisories.
LIST: Travel advisories, snow emergencies issued in the Tri-State
Women walk down to the metro at the city center in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.
Ukraine welcomes leader back from US; Putin dismisses trip
FILE - Violent insurrectionists, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in...
GOP releases their own Jan. 6 report focusing on security failure
FILE - A long row of double-stacked shipping containers provide a new wall between the United...
Arizona to remove shipping container wall from Mexico border