1 victim identified in double shooting in College Hill, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One of the two victims in the shooting that occurred in College Hill Thursday afternoon has been identified, police say.

The victim has been identified as James Witherspoon, who was 32, according to Cincinnati police.

The shooting occurred in the 1200 block of West Galbraith Road just after 1 p.m. near a Sunoco Gas Station, authorities confirmed.

Attempts were made by the Cincinnati Fire Department to revive Witherspoon, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Police say a female victim was also shot and was transported to University Hospital Medical Center for her injuries.

So far, police have not reported updates on her condition.

Officers are still investigating the shooting and police have not stated that they found a suspect.

This story will continue to update.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.