3 people shot, 1 child injured after officer-involved shooting in SE Indiana

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in southeastern Indiana early Friday, state police say.

A Franklin County Deputy and a suspect both were shot during an incident outside overnight on IN-1 and US-52 in Brookville Township.

Around 12:30 a.m., the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a man walking along a state highway holding a “very small child,” according to Indiana Sgt. Stephen Wheeles.

The sergeant believes the child was under the age of 2 years old.

After a brief conversation, the man shot the deputy and the deputy fired back in return, Wheeles said.

While the deputy was protected by his body armor and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the male suspect was transported to UC Medical Center, Wheeles explained.

The child suffered injuries from the cold weather and was transported to a hospital as well.

Later in the morning, deputies were dispatched to a shooting at a second location on Colonial Heights Drive where they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound, Wheeles said. She also was taken to a hospital but he said he was not sure which one.

Wheeles says he believes there is some connection between the two shootings but it is unknown if the man and woman knew each other beforehand.

There is no update on the condition of the suspect or the two victims.

The Indiana State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred shortly after midnight in Franklin County, Indiana. I am heading to the scene and will have more information later this morning. — Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) December 23, 2022

