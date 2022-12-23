Contests
30 flights canceled at CVG as winter storm heads toward Tri-State

By Mary LeBus
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Forecast | Closings and Delays

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - People all over the Tri-State are trying to catch flights for the holidays, but with the winter storm on its way, some flights have either been delayed or canceled completely.

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport shows at least 30 inbound and outbound canceled as of 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

MORE | National Weather experts warn of ‘bomb cyclone,’ widespread disruptions

As of now, it is hard to say whether more flights will be canceled traveling to and from CVG Airport, CVG Communications Coordinator Mendy Kershner says. The decision to cancel is ultimately up to the airlines themselves and whether they have the crew and/or availability.

“CVG has a winter operations team that is ready to handle anything like this,” Kershner said.

From monitoring the forecast to communicating across campus with airlines and the Federal Aviation Administration, the winter operations team is able to react to help all parties involved.

Some airlines have even been giving out free change fees or winter weather vouchers to canceled flight customers, Kershner added.

A few tips for those traveling this holiday season:

  • Download your airline’s app so you can receive up-to-date information on your flight’s status.
  • Use TRI-Marc and Waze to help get you to the airport in a timely manner.
  • If you are waiting for loved ones to fly in, you can check their flight status here.

A Wind Chill Warning and Winter Weather Advisory have been issued in the Tri-State on Thursday going into the holiday weekend.

FOX19 will update this story as soon as more information is available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

