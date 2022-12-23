Cincinnati Bengals clinch NFL playoff berth
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals are headed to the playoffs after the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football.
Cincinnati is in control of the AFC North after the Baltimore Ravens sputtered against the Browns last week.
The Bengals (10-4) take on the New England Patriots in Foxborough Saturday night.
A win against the Pats would secure a playoff berth for the Ravens.
The Bengals face the Ravens in Cincinnati in the last game of the regular season with the division on the line.
MORE
- Trio of Bengals players make 2023 Pro Bowl first team
- Hayden Hurst preparing to play against New England
- Bengals could get key pass rusher back against Patriots
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.