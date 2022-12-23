Contests
Cincinnati Bengals clinch NFL playoff berth

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates his touchdown with teammates...
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates his touchdown with teammates during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)(Emilee Chinn | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals are headed to the playoffs after the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football.

Cincinnati is in control of the AFC North after the Baltimore Ravens sputtered against the Browns last week.

The Bengals (10-4) take on the New England Patriots in Foxborough Saturday night.

A win against the Pats would secure a playoff berth for the Ravens.

The Bengals face the Ravens in Cincinnati in the last game of the regular season with the division on the line.

