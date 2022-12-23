Cincinnati Bengals clinch NFL playoff berth

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals are headed to the playoffs after the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football.

Cincinnati is in control of the AFC North after the Baltimore Ravens sputtered against the Browns last week.

The Bengals (10-4) take on the New England Patriots in Foxborough Saturday night.

A win against the Pats would secure a playoff berth for the Ravens.

The Bengals face the Ravens in Cincinnati in the last game of the regular season with the division on the line.

MERRY CLINCH-MAS! The Cincinnati Bengals clinched a playoff berth Thursday night after the Jets lost to the Jaguars on Thursday Night Football! pic.twitter.com/NWSNOhKbhd — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) December 23, 2022

"We want to go out there and work for that No. 1 seed."



Asked Tyler Boyd if there would be any celebration Thursday night if the Jets lose and they clinch.



In short: "No." #Bengals @fox19 pic.twitter.com/zMQpQWlPid — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) December 21, 2022

