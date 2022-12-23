Contests
Cincinnati breaks record as temps fall off a cliff overnight

Temperatures haven’t bottomed out yet either.
Scenes of snow on Over-the-Rhine during a storm in December 2021.
Scenes of snow on Over-the-Rhine during a storm in December 2021.(Brian Planalp/WXIX)
By Brian Planalp
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 1:51 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Temperatures nosedived late Thursday into early Friday as the arctic front that has draped much of the nation in cold swept across the Tri-State.

At one point, while the front lay over the middle of the region dividing it in two, the temperature on one side was more than 30 degrees lower than on the other.

It was deeply problematic for those experiencing homelessness and folks who had to be out on the roads.

It was also was astonishingly impressive as a weather event—even record-breaking.

Coming into the day, Cincinnati had seen 6-hour temperature drops of 32 degrees or more just nine times since 1948, according to NWS data.

The largest drop happened overnight Jan. 29-30 2008, when temperatures fell 53 to 17 degrees, a 36-degree difference.

NWS speculated as late as Wednesday we might see a 30-degree drop but stopped short of predicting a new record.

But the data show the record was indeed broken.

The National Weather Service measured a temperature at CVG of 44 degrees around 7 p.m. Thursday.

Six hours later, around 1 a.m. Friday, the temperature reading showed 5 degrees, marking a precipitous 39-degree drop.

And the arctic front—a “bomb cyclone,” according to meteorologists—isn’t done with the Tri-State. Temperatures won’t bottom out until mid-morning Friday.

RECAP | Snowfall totals increase, roadways turn hazardous amid flash freeze

A bomb cyclone occurs when atmospheric pressure drops very quickly in a strong storm, stirring up blizzard-like conditions including heavy winds and snow.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

