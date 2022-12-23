Dangerously cold weather persists

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A blizzard was confirmed at CVG early this morning when winds were gusting or sustained at 35mph or higher along with visibility as low as a quarter mile or less for three hours or more. That happened between 12:31am - 3:52am.

The Winter Storm Warning continues until 5PM for all FOX19 NOW counties except Adams and Lewis counties which are in a Winter Weather Advisory. And, except for Decatur County, IN everyone is also under a Wind Chill Warning. That means travel will be tough and the cold will be dangerous.

Snow reports into the National Weather Service range between 1.5″ to over 5″.

With wind gusts as high as 50 mph, wind chill values to drop as low as -30º in spots.

Frostbite and hypothermia will occur within minutes if skin is exposed in these conditions.

Because power lines get very stiff in very cold air, gusty winds often have the potential for numerous power outages. Limit your time outside, as frostbite could occur in roughly 20 minutes if exposed skin is outside that long.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will have lows in the single digits and highs in the low teens, but stay dry.

Temperatures recover some Monday with a slight chance of snow showers in the late afternoon and evening, but drier air moves back in Tuesday and Wednesday with highs back in the 30s and lows in the teens.

We go back into 50s as we head through the last days of the year going into 2023! Something to look forward to with this frigid forecast!

