Deputy, 2 others shot in SE Indiana, police say

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in southeastern Indiana early Friday, state police say.

A deputy with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and a suspect both were shot during an incident outside overnight.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. at IN-1 and US-52 in Brookville Township near St. Leon, a police spokesman said.

The deputy suffered non-life-threatening injuries because his body armor protected him and did not go to a hospital, said Sgt. Stephen Wheeles.

The suspect, a man, was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, he said.

A third person, a woman, was shot at a second location on Colonial Heights Drive, he confirmed. She also was taken to a hospital but he said he was not sure which one.

Their conditions and possible connection were not released.

Sgt. Wheeles says more details will be released at a news conference later Friday morning.

The Indiana State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred shortly after midnight in Franklin County, Indiana. I am heading to the scene and will have more information later this morning. — Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) December 23, 2022

