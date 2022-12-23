Deputy, 2 others shot in SE Indiana, police say
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in southeastern Indiana early Friday, state police say.
A deputy with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and a suspect both were shot during an incident outside overnight.
It happened around 12:30 a.m. at IN-1 and US-52 in Brookville Township near St. Leon, a police spokesman said.
The deputy suffered non-life-threatening injuries because his body armor protected him and did not go to a hospital, said Sgt. Stephen Wheeles.
The suspect, a man, was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, he said.
A third person, a woman, was shot at a second location on Colonial Heights Drive, he confirmed. She also was taken to a hospital but he said he was not sure which one.
Their conditions and possible connection were not released.
Sgt. Wheeles says more details will be released at a news conference later Friday morning.
