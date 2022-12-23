Contests
‘Don’t be that person:’ Reminders from food delivery drivers in a winter storm

Food delivery drivers remind customers to tip in dangerous road conditions.
Food delivery drivers remind customers to tip in dangerous road conditions.(Natee Meepian - stock.adobe.com)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 6:48 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A “bomb cyclone” hit the Cincinnati area Thursday evening and continues to affect turn roadways hazardous with the potential of a flash freeze.

As a reminder of just how bad the road conditions are in some parts of the Tri-State, food delivery drivers use the opportunity to let customers know how dangerous it is outside in a Reddit thread.

“REMEMBER: If it’s too dangerous for you to drive to pick up food, it’s too dangerous for the delivery driver as well,” the original post read. “Don’t be that person.”

Throughout the thread, local delivery drivers began to comment their experiences working in winter weather, both good and bad.

“I used to deliver pizza in college and people would throw me $50 bucks routinely,” a former delivery from Covington posted. “I love driving in the snow in my four wheel drive Suzuki. I recall making $500 in like 5 hours one year.”

On the other hand, some drivers were thankful for the reminder.

“As a pizza delivery driver who just finished a shift - thank you,” one person said. “Luckily we closed at 10 p.m. instead of 11 tonight. Things went downhill quick after 8 p.m. I actually was tipped better while it was just rain. But that’s normal. Tip amounts decline after 8 p.m. normally once the working class settles in for the evening. After 8 p.m., it’s stiff city... but not enough to throw the delivery driver $5.”

Whether drivers disagreed with the post or not, they could agree on one thing - tip food delivery workers.

To see what businesses are open during the winter storm, visit FOX19′s closings page.

