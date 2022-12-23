Contests
FIRST ALERT: Frigid Friday with dangerous cold, strong winds before the holiday weekend

We’re tracking hazardous travel conditions for Friday in the FOX19 NOW viewing area
Frigid holiday weekend, but temperatures recover going into next week.
Frigid holiday weekend, but temperatures recover going into next week.(WXIX)
By Ethan Emery
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 3:58 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Winter Storm Warning continues until 5PM for all FOX19 NOW counties except Adams and Lewis counties which are in a Winter Weather Advisory. And, except for Decatur County, IN everyone is also under a Wind Chill Warning. That means travel will be tough and the cold will be dangerous.

The low and high temperatures in Cincinnati Thursday through were 10º (just before midnight THU/FRI) and 45º.

Roads will be slick with a layer of ice under snow. That makes travel very difficult.

Snow reports into the National Weather Service range between 2″ to over 4″, though final snowfall totals have yet to be reported.

Snow showers will begin to taper off Friday morning, but with the winds, blowing snow will linger into the day. Cloudy skies and very cold conditions as highs are near zero.

With wind gusts as high as 50 mph, wind chill values to drop as low as -30º in spots.

Frostbite and hypothermia will occur within minutes if skin is exposed in these conditions.

Because power lines get very stiff in very cold air, gusty winds often have the potential for numerous power outages. Limit your time outside, as frostbite could occur in roughly 30 minutes if exposed skin is outside that long.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will have lows in the single digits and highs in the low teens, but stay dry.

Temperatures recover some Monday with a slight chance of snow showers in the late afternoon and evening, but drier air moves back in Tuesday and Wednesday with highs back in the 30s and lows in the teens.

We go back into 50s as we head through the last days of the year going into 2023! Something to look forward to with this frigid forecast!

