First blizzard in 18 years: Friday’s weather brings power outages, change in temp

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s official: The winter storm that pounded the Tri-State overnight with record-falling temperatures, dangerous subzero winds, snow and ice was a blizzard.

This is the first time in 18 years that a blizzard was recorded at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

A blizzard consists of winds of 35mph or higher and limits visibility to a quarter mile or less for at least three hours with snow either falling or on the ground. That happened from 12:31 a.m. to 3:52 a.m.

Temperatures dropped a record 39 degrees in just six hours Thursday night to early Friday.

CVG has only seen 6-hour temperature drops of 32 degrees or more just nine times since 1948, according to NWS data.

The arctic front, or bomb cyclone, isn’t out of here yet.

Snowfall totals increase, roadways turn hazardous amid flash freeze

Friday morning’s low so far is -7 with wind chills as low as -34.

A bomb cyclone occurs when atmospheric pressure drops very quickly in a strong storm, stirring up blizzard-like conditions including heavy winds and snow.

Widespread power outages are expected Friday as this strong arctic front continues to make its way across the Midwest including the Tri-State, bringing high winds and frequent wind gusts exceeding 50 mph in some areas.

9:55am UPDATE for Power Outages.... they are beginning to increase! Over 7K customers with Duke Energy are without power.... other power companies are reporting increasing outages. We're continuing to monitor. #cincywx #ohwx #kywx #inwx @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/gp6R7QebUH — Ethan Emery (@EthanEmeryWX) December 23, 2022

Roads are snow-covered across the region and continuing to ice over as the temperatures drops.

Ice that formed Thursday night from the rain at the cusp of the arctic front will remain firmly and dangerously intact.

Temperatures are not expected to climb above freezing until Wednesday.

