Flaming semi fire closes SB I-71/WB Fort Washington Way

A flaming semi-fire shut down southbound Interstate 71/westbound Fort Washington Way in...
A flaming semi-fire shut down southbound Interstate 71/westbound Fort Washington Way in downtown Cincinnati.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 2:55 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A flaming semi-fire is blocking all lanes of southbound Interstate 71/westbound Fort Washington Way in downtown Cincinnati.

Firefighters struggled early Friday to battle the massive blaze as a winter storm pounds Cincinnati with snow, ice, dangerous cold and gusty, subzero winds.

Concerned that the fire possibly damaged the Walnut Street bridge, police and fire crews summoned the Ohio Department of Transportation to inspect the bridge before it will be reopened.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

