Flaming semi fire closes SB I-71/WB Fort Washington Way

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A flaming semi-fire is blocking all lanes of southbound Interstate 71/westbound Fort Washington Way in downtown Cincinnati.

Firefighters struggled early Friday to battle the massive blaze as a winter storm pounds Cincinnati with snow, ice, dangerous cold and gusty, subzero winds.

#BREAKING: A semi has caught fire on southbound Fort Washington Way under the overpass at Second Street downtown. Traffic could be impacted for hours. pic.twitter.com/QjhUeD5pUb — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) December 23, 2022

Concerned that the fire possibly damaged the Walnut Street bridge, police and fire crews summoned the Ohio Department of Transportation to inspect the bridge before it will be reopened.

Fort Washington Way is a sunken highway that runs through downtown Cincinnati carrying traffic across I-71 and U.S. 50.

It also provides access to Downtown and the Ohio riverfront from I-75 and I-71.

Police and fire want ODOT to inspect overpass, concerned about impact@FOX19 pic.twitter.com/H4YFIXNvfX — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) December 23, 2022

