Fort Washington Way WB partially reopened after semi truck fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Emergency crews partially reopened westbound Fort Washington Way/SB I-71 in downtown Cincinnati after a massive, flaming semi-fire closed it for several hours Friday morning.

Firefighters struggled before dawn to battle the flames as a winter storm pounded the Tri-State with snow, ice, dangerously cold temperatures and high winds.

It appears the semi is partially frozen and half melted to the pavement, FOX19 NOW’s Jordan Vilines reports.

Jordan says crews appear to be having trouble lifting the semi onto the tow truck.

During the lifting process, the trailer caught on fire again around 7:45 a.m.

No word yet on what the semi contained.

These were the conditions as we arrived on scene shortly after 2AM pic.twitter.com/fvXNbwEAUH — Cincy Fire & EMS (@CincyFireEMS) December 23, 2022

Concerned that the intense fire possibly damaged the Walnut Street bridge, police and fire crews summoned the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Out of an abundance of caution, they wanted the bridge to undergo an inspection before it reopened.

