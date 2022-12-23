Contests
Fort Washington Way WB partially reopened after semi truck fire

A flaming semi-fire shut down southbound Interstate 71/westbound Fort Washington Way in downtown Cincinnati.
A flaming semi-fire shut down southbound Interstate 71/westbound Fort Washington Way in downtown Cincinnati.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 2:55 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Emergency crews partially reopened westbound Fort Washington Way/SB I-71 in downtown Cincinnati after a massive, flaming semi-fire closed it for several hours Friday morning.

Firefighters struggled before dawn to battle the flames as a winter storm pounded the Tri-State with snow, ice, dangerously cold temperatures and high winds.

It appears the semi is partially frozen and half melted to the pavement, FOX19 NOW’s Jordan Vilines reports.

Jordan says crews appear to be having trouble lifting the semi onto the tow truck.

During the lifting process, the trailer caught on fire again around 7:45 a.m.

No word yet on what the semi contained.

Concerned that the intense fire possibly damaged the Walnut Street bridge, police and fire crews summoned the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Out of an abundance of caution, they wanted the bridge to undergo an inspection before it reopened.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

