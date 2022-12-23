Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

Good Samaritan hit, killed by car after helping stranded driver

The 75-year-old was hit by a car as he was walking back to his vehicle.
The 75-year-old was hit by a car as he was walking back to his vehicle.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A man in Kentucky died while helping a stranded driver on the highway around 6:45 p.m. Thursday.

According to the coroner, 75-year-old George Lucas was driving on U.S. 27 when he spotted a car on the side of the road.

The driver had run out of gas.

Lucas pulled over to help push that person’s car to a nearby gas station to get fuel.

The 75-year-old was hit by a car as he was walking back to his vehicle.

Lucas died at the scene, the coroner said.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm arrives in the Tri-STate
Snowfall totals increase, roadways turn hazardous amid flash freeze
Around 7:30 p.m., Columbus police said Kasson Thomas (left) was found alive. His alleged...
Abducted Ohio infant found alive, police say
LIST: Snow emergencies, travel advisories
The driver is facing several charges.
Standoff on I-71 in Warren County halts traffic for more than an hour
Walking on the frozen Ohio River. Taken by Chief Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer on Jan. 18, 1977.
Could the Ohio River freeze over this weekend?

Latest News

FILE - Sunrise at the U.S. Capitol, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Washington.
House tees up final vote for $1.7 trillion spending bill
Winter storms creates dangerous road conditions across Tri-State
Winter storms creates dangerous road conditions across Tri-State
Views of winter storm from around the Tri-State
Views of winter storm from around the Tri-State
Frigid Friday with dangerous cold, strong winds
Frigid Friday with dangerous cold, strong winds