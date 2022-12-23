Contests
Hayden Hurst ruled out for Saturday’s game

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (88) takes the field during player introductions...
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (88) takes the field during player introductions before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)(Joshua A. Bickel | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hayden Hurst will not play Saturday when his Bengals take on the New England Patriots on Saturday in Foxborough.

The team officially downgraded Hurst to out on Friday due to a calf injury.

The Bengals starting tight end went down with a calf injury on Halloween against the Cleveland Browns.

The first-year Bengal said earlier in the week he hoped to play in the Week 16 matchup.

Hurst said multiple times in the locker room Wednesday he was preparing to play on Saturday, adding he would do just about anything to get back on the field.

“Sitting in the training room sucks. Every single opportunity, I want to be out there for it, I want to help this team. This team has done incredible things for me. I just want to be able to give back,” Hurst said.

The 10-4 AFC North leading Bengals face the 7-7 Patriots at 1 p.m. Saturday.

