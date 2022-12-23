Historic Winter Storm: Record-plunging temperatures fall even lower

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A historic winter storm continues to pound the Tri-State with dangerous cold, snow, ice and temperatures that fell so fast overnight, we set a new record.

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport recorded a 39-degree drop from 44 at 7 p.m. Thursday to 5 at 1 a.m. Friday.

CVG has only seen 6-hour temperature drops of 32 degrees or more just nine times since 1948, according to NWS data.

The arctic front, or bomb cyclone, isn’t out of here yet.

Temperatures won’t bottom out until mid-morning Friday.

The low will be anywhere from near zero to -5 with wind chill values as low as -27.

A bomb cyclone occurs when atmospheric pressure drops very quickly in a strong storm, stirring up blizzard-like conditions including heavy winds and snow.

Widespread power outages are expected Friday as this strong arctic front continues to make its way across the Midwest including the Tri-State, bringing high winds and frequent wind gusts exceeding 50 mph in some areas.

Roads are snow-covered across the region and continuing to ice over as the temperatures drops.

Ice that formed Thursday night from the rain at the cusp of the arctic front will remain firmly and dangerously intact.

Temperatures are not expected to climb above freezing until Wednesday.

