I-275 closed after semis, vehicles slide down icy hill

The backup from a crash on I-275 during the winter storm Thursday night.
The backup from a crash on I-275 during the winter storm Thursday night.(ODOT)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:37 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 275 are closed in Boone County, according to emergency communications.

Two Kentucky-bound semi trucks and some other vehicles were trying to climb a hill just across the Carroll Cropper Bridge over the Ohio River when they slipped.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. as the arctic front was moving in.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is scrambling wreckers, salt trucks and plows to the scene.

It’s unclear how long the interstate will be closed.

Snowfall totals in the area are expected to be 4-6″. Pretreating the roads was not possible due to rainfall at the cusp of the arctic front that would have washed the salt away.

Ice is forming on the roadways across the Tri-State. It is expected to last for several days while subzero temperatures persist.

