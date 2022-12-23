‘Avoid I-71′: Beshear sends national guard after semis gets stuck on icy, snowy hills

GLENCOE, Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is urging drivers to avoid Interstate 71 in Northern Kentucky after multiple southbound semis got stuck on steep snowy, icy hills.

The Kentucky National Guard and Kentucky State Police are on the scene in Glencoe in Gallatin County to clear this “major back up,” he tweeted.

“Be safe everyone!”

A blizzard hit the Tri-State before dawn Friday, bringing record-falling temperatures, rain, snow, ice, “flash freeze” conditions and subzero, gusty wind chills.

Kentucky is not alone.

Ice is glazed on top of snowy roads across the Tri-State, where anywhere from 2-5 inches of snow fell overnight, depending where you live.

*TRAFFIC ALERT*

Major crash at I-71 NB at the 63 mile marker, just north of Glencoe involving multiple vehicles. 71 SB has semi-trucks that can't make it up the hill and that is causing the traffic in the SB lanes to move very slowly. pic.twitter.com/kMcnwXya8u — KY State Police (@kystatepolice) December 23, 2022

KSP is rendering aid to stranded motorists and multiple agencies are working to remove the vehicles that are blocking the road. — KY State Police (@kystatepolice) December 23, 2022

🚨Traffic Update I-71🚨

A detour has been established and traffic is being diverted off of I-71 NB at exit 62 (Glencoe) onto US Highway 127. Please avoid the are. pic.twitter.com/gXmacSeOSD — KY State Police (@kystatepolice) December 23, 2022

Kentucky’s hilly highways have been a particular problem for semis since snow and temps started free-falling Thursday night.

Several semis got struck, bringing traffic to a dead stop, on I-275 at the Carroll Lee Cropper Bridge in northern Kentucky.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. as the arctic front was moving in, according to Boone County dispatchers.

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 275 were closed on and off for hours in Boone County for more of Friday morning.

Two Kentucky-bound semi trucks and some other vehicles were trying to climb a hill just across the Carroll Cropper Bridge over the Ohio River when they slipped.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office scrambled wreckers, salt trucks and plows to the scene.

The initial closure lasted nearly four hours.

The interstate reopened around 2 a.m.

That stretch of shut down at least three more times later Friday morning.

