“If you are able to, stay home:” Department of Public Services says

Be aware of the potential for late-night and early-morning refreezing on treated streets due to below-freezing temperatures.
Be aware of the potential for late-night and early-morning refreezing on treated streets due to below-freezing temperatures.(Northern News Now)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Department of Public Services strongly suggests that if you don’t need to travel, stay home for the safety of essential workers and first responders.

WEATHER ALERTS

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office issued a Level II Snow Advisory this morning due to conditions caused by ice and blowing and drifting snow that made roads hazardous.

Overnight accumulations in Cincinnati ranged from 2-5 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

As of 7 a.m. crews have driven over 4,000 lane miles treating roadways, the DPS said.

In addition, DPS says crews will continue working 12-hour shifts to monitor street conditions and work to prevent refreezing on major thoroughfares and vulnerable roadways.

Here’s how you can help DPS crews as they work through dangerously cold conditions:

  • Provide ample space between vehicles and crews to allow crews more space to work
  • Utilize off-street parking
  • Pack an emergency kit that includes blankets, socks, a cell phone, batteries, flashlights and snacks
  • Slow down and be cautious while driving

DPS also reminds residents to be aware of the potential for late-night and early-morning refreezing on treated roads due to frigid temperatures expected this weekend.

Track real-time weather operations via the City of Cincinnati’s Snow Plow Tracker:

Cincinnati residents may report urgent matters and request services by calling 311, visiting www.311Cincy.com or through the 311 Cincy mobile app.

CLOSINGS

