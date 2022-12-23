Jean-Robert de Cavel, Cincinnati’s most famous chef, passes away

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Jean-Robert de Cavel died Friday at the age of 61.

He passed peacefully in his sleep after a five-year battle with leiomyosarcoma, according to family members.

de Cavel is among the most renowned chefs in the history of the Queen City.

Born in France, he moved to Cincinnati in 1993 at the age of 32 to become head chef de cuisine at La Maisonette, formerly located downtown in the current Boca space.

La Maisonette became a five-star restaurant during his tenure there from 1993-2002.

Cincinnati’s ongoing restaurant renaissance had its roots in de Cavel’s culinary empire, which grew over time to include Chalk, Table, Pigalls, JeanRo, Pho Paris, Greenup Cafe, Twist, Lavomatic, French Crust, Le Bar e Beouf, Frenchie Fresh and Restaurant L.

Lavomatic was the first restaurant to open on Vine Street in Over-the-Rhine as part of the neighborhood’s redevelopment.

de Cavel offered refined and elevated French fine-dining throughout his career, most recently at Restaurant L. However, over time he showcased an increasing affinity for casual bistro-style food, and many of his later endeavors reflect that.

A portion of roadway at Vine and Seventh streets was designated Jean-Robert de Cavel Way earlier this year.

He was named a Master Chef by Maîtres Cuisiniers de France in 2007.

He is also a four-time semifinalist for the James Beard Best Chef in the Great Lakes Region and a three-time James Beard nominee for Best Chef in the Midwest.

de Cavel’s philanthropy centered around the de Cavel Family SIDS Foundation. The foundation’s Eat.Play.Give: Friends and Family SIDS Brunch is the largest SIDS fundraiser in the country.

He leaves behind his wife, Annette Pfund de Cavel, and his beloved daughter, Leticia.

“Cincinnati will miss a wonderful, loving chef. But my daughter and I will miss our husband and dad the most,” Annette said.

Funeral arrangements have not been decided at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.