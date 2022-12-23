Latest snowfall totals throughout the Tri-state
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday night’s weather system dropped some measurable snowfall totals throughout the Tri-State.
Here are some of the latest reports from the National Weather Service:
Ripley, Ind.: 2.7 inches
Maineville: 4 inches
White Oak: 4 inches
CVG airport: 4.2 inches
Dearborn: 4.1 inches
Wilder, Ky: 2.1 inches
Montgomery: 2 inches
Dillsboro in Dearborn County: 3.5 inches
Batesville: 1.7 inches
Lebanon: 2 inches
Amelia: 1.6 inches
Warren: 4 inches and still falling
Franklin, Ohio: 1 inch and still falling
Boone County: 4.2 inches and still falling
Hamilton, Ohio: 4 inches and still falling
Upload your snow pictures here:
Snowfall totals, as the snow ends, the issue now is the blowing and drifting. Dangerous cold wind chill factors remainder of the day. Stay off the roads this morning, road conditions will improve later today. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/4gGjZUluVF— Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) December 23, 2022
This list will continue to update as more snowfall totals are reported.
FOX19 First Alert Weather App
Keep watching FOX19 NOW for the latest from our weather team and be sure to download our free Weather App.
You can customize it to receive the latest alerts on weather conditions in your area.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.