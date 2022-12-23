Latest snowfall totals throughout the Tri-state

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday night’s weather system dropped some measurable snowfall totals throughout the Tri-State.

Here are some of the latest reports from the National Weather Service:

Ripley, Ind.: 2.7 inches

Maineville: 4 inches

White Oak: 4 inches

CVG airport: 4.2 inches

Dearborn: 4.1 inches

Wilder, Ky: 2.1 inches

Montgomery: 2 inches

Dillsboro in Dearborn County: 3.5 inches

Batesville: 1.7 inches

Lebanon: 2 inches

Amelia: 1.6 inches

Warren: 4 inches and still falling

Franklin, Ohio: 1 inch and still falling

Boone County: 4.2 inches and still falling

Hamilton, Ohio: 4 inches and still falling

Upload your snow pictures here:

Snow covering a backyard in Fairfield. (WXIX)

Snowfall totals, as the snow ends, the issue now is the blowing and drifting. Dangerous cold wind chill factors remainder of the day. Stay off the roads this morning, road conditions will improve later today. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/4gGjZUluVF — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) December 23, 2022

This list will continue to update as more snowfall totals are reported.

FOX19 First Alert Weather App

Keep watching FOX19 NOW for the latest from our weather team and be sure to download our free Weather App.

You can customize it to receive the latest alerts on weather conditions in your area.

Download our free weather app here: (WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.