Latest snowfall totals throughout the Tri-state

(wbay)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday night’s weather system dropped some measurable snowfall totals throughout the Tri-State.

Here are some of the latest reports from the National Weather Service:

Ripley, Ind.: 2.7 inches

Maineville: 4 inches

White Oak: 4 inches

CVG airport: 4.2 inches

Dearborn: 4.1 inches

Wilder, Ky: 2.1 inches

Montgomery: 2 inches

Dillsboro in Dearborn County: 3.5 inches

Batesville: 1.7 inches

Lebanon: 2 inches

Amelia: 1.6 inches

Warren: 4 inches and still falling

Franklin, Ohio: 1 inch and still falling

Boone County: 4.2 inches and still falling

Hamilton, Ohio: 4 inches and still falling

Snow covering a backyard in Fairfield.
Snow covering a backyard in Fairfield.(WXIX)
This list will continue to update as more snowfall totals are reported.

