LIST: Snow emergencies, travel advisories

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Some counties are still issuing travel advisories and snow emergencies to warn drivers about hazardous road conditions.

Anywhere from 2-5 inches of snow across the region, depending on where you live, as temperatures fell so much and fast we set a new record at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

Arctic air has now fully set in. It’s -7 Friday morning with a wind chill of -34 at CVG.

Temperatures will remain in the deep freeze until Wednesday when we will finally warm above 32 degrees.

Here are the snow and travel advisories:

Ohio

Hamilton County is under a Level 2 Snow Alert. Roads are hazardous and icy. Only drive if necessary, and use extreme caution while traveling.

Miami Township - Snow emergency. All vehicles must be clear from all roads by 7 p.m. Thursday through 3 p.m. Friday

Butler County is under a Level 1 Snow Emergency, Sheriff Richard Jones says. He adds that roads are “very icy.”

City of Monroe - Snow emergency in effect at 8 p.m. Thursday. All vehicles must be removed from the streets.

Clinton County is under a Level 2 Winter Weather Advisory

Preble County is under a Level 2 Snow Emergency.

Indiana

Dearborn County - Orange travel advisory is in effect. An orange “watch” travel status means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a “watch” local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.

Kentucky

Kenton County - Level 1 Snow Emergency, effective Thursday at 6 PM until rescinded. During snow emergencies, when the snowfall accumulation is two inches or greater, no vehicle may be parked on any public road right of way.

Bracken County - Level 2 Snow Emergency

Boone County - Upgraded to Level 2 Snow Emergency shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday.

Pendleton County - Upgraded to Level 2 snow emergency beginning at midnight.

Campbell County - Level 1 travel advisory is effective at 7 p.m. Thursday until further notice. The advisory is to let residents be cautious of hazardous road conditions.

Grant County - Level 1 Snow emergency

Gallatin County - Level 2

