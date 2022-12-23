Widespread power outages expected Friday, Duke Energy warns

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Widespread power outages are expected Friday as a strong arctic front continues to make its way across the Midwest including the Tri-State, bringing high winds and frequent wind gusts exceeding 50 mph in some areas.

So far, just over 4,500 Duke Energy customers are without power, according to the utility’s map.

Most of the outages are in Franklin and Morrow in Warren County.

Duke Energy crews are working to restore power by 7 a.m.

Temperatures fell so fast overnight that Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport recorded a new record for the biggest drop in six hours.

Now, even colder temperatures are pushing in and are here to stay through the entire Christmas holiday weekend and the first part of next week.

The morning low is expected to bottom out at -7 at CVG with wind chills as low as -27.

Temperatures won’t rise above freezing until Wednesday.

State Number of Outages Kentucky 69 Ohio 3,090 Indiana 476

