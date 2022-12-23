Contests
Widespread power outages expected Friday, Duke Energy warns

Duke Energy crews are working to get the power back on for nearly 4,000 people in the Tri-State.
Duke Energy crews are working to get the power back on for nearly 4,000 people in the Tri-State.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:35 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Widespread power outages are expected Friday as a strong arctic front continues to make its way across the Midwest including the Tri-State, bringing high winds and frequent wind gusts exceeding 50 mph in some areas.

So far, just over 4,500 Duke Energy customers are without power, according to the utility’s map.

Most of the outages are in Franklin and Morrow in Warren County.

Duke Energy crews are working to restore power by 7 a.m.

Temperatures fell so fast overnight that Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport recorded a new record for the biggest drop in six hours.

Now, even colder temperatures are pushing in and are here to stay through the entire Christmas holiday weekend and the first part of next week.

The morning low is expected to bottom out at -7 at CVG with wind chills as low as -27.

Temperatures won’t rise above freezing until Wednesday.

StateNumber of Outages
Kentucky69
Ohio3,090
Indiana476

FOX19 will update this story as more information is available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

