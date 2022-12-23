Officer-involved shooting in SE Indiana

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in southeastern Indiana early Friday, state police say.

A deputy with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and a suspect both were shot during an incident outside overnight.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. at IN-1 and US-52 in Brookville Township near St. Leon, a police spokesman said.

The deputy suffered non-life-threatening injuries and did not go to a hospital, said Sgt. Stephen Wheeles.

Information on the suspect’s condition was not immediately available.

The Indiana State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred shortly after midnight in Franklin County, Indiana. I am heading to the scene and will have more information later this morning. — Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) December 23, 2022

