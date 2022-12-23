Contests
Officer-involved shooting in SE Indiana

An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in southeastern Indiana early Friday, state police say.
An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in southeastern Indiana early Friday, state police say.(KCTV5 News)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:03 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in southeastern Indiana early Friday, state police say.

A deputy with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and a suspect both were shot during an incident outside overnight.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. at IN-1 and US-52 in Brookville Township near St. Leon, a police spokesman said.

The deputy suffered non-life-threatening injuries and did not go to a hospital, said Sgt. Stephen Wheeles.

Information on the suspect’s condition was not immediately available.

FOX19 NOW has a crew headed to the scene and will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

