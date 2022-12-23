Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

2 dead, 4 wounded in Paris shooting, officials say

A shooting in central Paris on Friday has left multiple people wounded, authorities said. One...
A shooting in central Paris on Friday has left multiple people wounded, authorities said. One person was arrested.(Gray News, file)
By ANGELA CHARLTON
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:11 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — Authorities say two are dead, four are wounded in a Paris shooting; a 69-year-old suspect is in custody.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. Previous story follows:

PARIS (AP) — A shooting in central Paris on Friday has left multiple people wounded, authorities said. One person was arrested.

The reason for the shooting wasn’t immediately clear.

Police cordoned off the area in the 10th arrondissement of the French capital, and the Paris police department warned people to stay away from the area. It said one person was arrested, without providing details.

An emergency services official said multiple people were wounded, without elaborating. The official wasn’t authorized to be publicly named.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm arrives in the Tri-STate
Snowfall totals increase, roadways turn hazardous amid flash freeze
Around 7:30 p.m., Columbus police said Kasson Thomas (left) was found alive. His alleged...
Abducted Ohio infant found alive, police say
LIST: Snow emergencies, travel advisories
The driver is facing several charges.
Standoff on I-71 in Warren County halts traffic for more than an hour
Walking on the frozen Ohio River. Taken by Chief Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer on Jan. 18, 1977.
Could the Ohio River freeze over this weekend?

Latest News

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posts video from office saying he has returned to Kyiv...
Ukraine president back in Kyiv, Russia keeps up attacks
A flaming semi-fire shut down southbound Interstate 71/westbound Fort Washington Way in...
Flaming semi fire closes SB I-71/WB Fort Washington Way
LIST: Snow emergencies, travel advisories
Food delivery drivers remind customers to tip in dangerous road conditions.
‘Don’t be that person:’ Reminders from food delivery drivers in a winter storm