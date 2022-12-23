Contests
Right 3 lanes still closed WB Fort Washington Way after semi caught fire

Firefighters work to put out a large fire on a semi truck on Ft. Washington Way in downtown...
Firefighters work to put out a large fire on a semi truck on Ft. Washington Way in downtown Cincinnati on Dec. 23, 2022.(Cincinnati EMS/Fire Department)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 2:55 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Emergency crews opened the left lane of Westbound Fort Washington Way/SB I-71 in downtown Cincinnati after a massive, flaming semi-fire closed it for several hours Friday morning.

Firefighters struggled before dawn to battle the flames as a winter storm pounded the Tri-State with snow, ice, dangerously cold temperatures and high winds.

It appears the semi is partially frozen and half melted to the pavement, FOX19 NOW’s Jordan Vilines reports.

Jordan says crews appear to be having trouble lifting the semi onto the tow truck.

During the lifting process, the trailer caught on fire again around 7:45 a.m.

No word yet on what the semi contained.

Concerned that the intense fire possibly damaged the Walnut Street bridge, police and fire crews summoned the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Out of an abundance of caution, they wanted the bridge to undergo an inspection before it reopened.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

