Southbound I-71 shutdown in NKY due to multiple vehicles getting stuck

Kentucky’s steep, hilly highways have been a particular problem for semis since snow and temps started free-falling Thursday night.(Provided)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:37 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GLENCOE, Ky. (WXIX) - Southbound I-71 is shut down starting at the I-75/71 split near the Walton exit due to multiple vehicles getting stuck further south on the interstate, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicles are getting stuck near mile-marker 63 on I-71 in Gallatin County, the sheriff’s office said.

Just a couple of hours before the shutdown announcement, Gov. Andy Beshear urged drivers to avoid I-71 in Northern Kentucky because of the road conditions.

The Kentucky National Guard and Kentucky State Police are on the scene in Glencoe in Gallatin County to clear this “major backup,” he tweeted.

A blizzard hit the Tri-State before dawn Friday, bringing record-falling temperatures, rain, snow, ice, “flash freeze” conditions and subzero, gusty wind chills.

Kentucky is not alone.

Ice is glazed on top of snowy roads across the Tri-State, where anywhere from 2-5 inches of snow fell overnight, depending on where you live.

Kentucky’s hilly highways have been a particular problem for semis since snow and temps started free-falling Thursday night.

Several semis got struck, bringing traffic to a dead stop, on I-275 at the Carroll Lee Cropper Bridge in northern Kentucky.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. as the arctic front was moving in, according to Boone County dispatchers.

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 275 were closed on and off for hours in Boone County for more of Friday morning.

Two Kentucky-bound semi trucks and some other vehicles were trying to climb a hill just across the Carroll Cropper Bridge over the Ohio River when they slipped.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office scrambled wreckers, salt trucks and plows to the scene.

The initial closure lasted nearly four hours.

The interstate reopened around 2 a.m.

That stretch of shut down at least three more times later Friday morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

