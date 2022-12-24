14-mile stretch of northbound I-71 in NKY remains closed

GLENCOE, Ky. (WXIX) - A 14-mile stretch of northbound I-71 in Gallatin County remains closed due to hazardous road conditions early Christmas Eve.

The stretch of closed interstate in Northern Kentucky goes from mile-marker 55 to mile-marker 65, according to Kentucky State Police.

Originally, the line of backed-up vehicles stuck on the interstate spanned 14 miles, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.

Troopers have been working to get those vehicles turned around and going south on I-71 north to get to exit 62.

As of 6:30 a.m., KYTC says seven miles of backed-up traffic has been cleared.

It will take several hours to reroute the remaining vehicles, KYTC added.

Kentucky highway department crews will be back out at 8 a.m. with more personnel and equipment to work on reopening the interstate, KSP explained.

Drivers stuck on the interstate are urged to call 911 if they experience an emergency.

One lane of southbound I-71 in Gallatin County is open, but KYTC says traffic is moving slowly.

Troopers said multiple semis are broke down in the other lane southbound of I-71.

.@kystatepolice continue to work to detour vehicles stalled on I-71 N. Backed-up vehicles are being turned around to travel S on I-71 N to reach Exit 62. Vehicles can then travel S on I-71 or go in either direction of US 127. 1 lane of I-71 S is open but traffic is slow-moving. pic.twitter.com/R2yDQADb4H — KYTC District 6 (@KYTCDistrict6) December 24, 2022

An emergency alert went out late Friday notifying drivers that the area of I-71 was closed for the second time on the same day.

