Bengals pull out bizarre win, hold on to AFC North

After taking a 22-point lead into halftime, the Bengals failed to score again.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Trenton Irwin, top, celebrates his touchdown with Cincinnati...
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Trenton Irwin, top, celebrates his touchdown with Cincinnati Bengals guard Hakeem Adeniji (77) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)(Michael Dwyer | AP)
By Brian Planalp
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
This story will be updated.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals held on in Foxborough Saturday after nearly squandering a 22-point lead in what would have been a reversal of fortunes equally as astonishing as last week’s comeback win.

It didn’t happen. Bengals safety Vonn Bell punched the ball out of Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson’s grasp with 58 seconds left in the fourth quarter, and Cincinnati recovered.

New England had one more chance to win It but came up short.

The Bengals prevailed 22-18 in one of the strangest games in recent memory.

It’s the first time Cincinnati has won in Foxborough since 1986.

Cincinnati (11-4) has now won seven games in a row and retains control of the AFC North.

Wins by the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs kept the playoff picture at status quo.

The Bengals are in the three seed behind the Chiefs (12-3) in the two-spot and the Chiefs (12-3) first overall in the AFC.

The Bengals need to win out and for the Chiefs to drop one of their final two games to get the one seed.

Cincinnati closes out the season with a pair of home games against the Bills and Ravens.

