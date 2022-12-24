Contests
Duke Energy customers asked to reduce energy usage to avoid possible disruptions

Duke Energy is encouraging customers to conserve energy until 10 a.m. Christmas Day(MGN Online)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Duke Energy customers are being asked to voluntarily reduce energy usage to alleviate the pressure on power grids in the Midwest.

PJM, the regional transmission organization that coordinates the movement of wholesale electricity in Duke Energy’s Ohio and Kentucky service territories, said the power supplies are tight due to extremely cold temperatures and increased energy usage.

To help, PJM and Duke are encouraging customers to conserve energy until 10 a.m. Christmas Day to avoid a possible outage.

If added measures are necessary, Duke Energy will temporarily interrupt service to customers until power grid operations can return to normal. The temporary outages would be rotated among customers, according to Duke Energy.

Duke Energy listed some basic energy conservation steps customers can take:

  • If it doesn’t interfere with health or safety, lower your thermostat.
  • Manage water heating. Set your water heater to 120 degrees or less.
  • Please try to limit the use of your washer, dryer and dishwasher. However, if you must use these appliances run full loads of laundry and dishes. It’s important to run full loads to take advantage of the hot water already being used.
  • Unplug standing appliances. Any appliances you leave plugged in, like phone chargers or razors, use energy even when they’re not in use.
  • Turn off the lights when you leave the room.

“We sincerely appreciate the cooperation and patience of our customers, who can help ensure the stability and reliability of the system for all by taking these steps,” said Tim Abbott, Duke Energy Midwest general manager of System Operations. “Public conservation can make a difference, and every little bit counts.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

