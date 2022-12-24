Contests
Where is Santa? Follow along here

Santa is coming to town and you can follow him to see when he will be at your home.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The list is made, he’s checked it twice to find out who’s naughty or nice, and now, Santa Claus is traveling the globe to deliver gifts for all.

Santa has been busy thus far.

By 9 a.m. on Christmas Eve, the big guy has delivered more than 1 billion gifts!

You can follow Santa, Rudolph, Dasher, Dancer and Prancer and the rest of the reindeer as they make their way to the United States.

>> See where Santa is at right now <<

Don’t forget to leave cookies and milk out for Santa.

