Frigid holiday weekend ahead of Monday snow chances

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for the FOX19 NOW viewing area until Christmas Eve evening as wind chills could drop as low as -25°.

Christmas Eve Saturday will be mostly cloudy and very cold. A slight chance of snow flurries are possible, though they won’t be impactful. Highs will only be in the single digits and low teens, but with wind gusts as high as 35 miles per hour, wind chills will go as low as -25°. In addition, winds will cause areas of blowing snow, which will reduce visibility at times and also create more slick spots on roadways.

Many rural roads snow covered during the day. If you are traveling Christmas Eve, give yourself extra time and travel with caution as roads will be icy.

Limit your time outside, as frostbite could occur in roughly 30 minutes if exposed skin is outside that long.

Santa Claus will be welcomed in the tri-state with very cold conditions - something jolly St. Nick is used to in the North Pole! Lows Christmas Eve night will be in the single digits with wind chills staying below zero.

Christmas Day will have highs in the low teens with wind chills below zero for part of the day. Christmas Day is dry, but for positive news, it will be a White Christmas as the snow from Thursday night/Friday morning won’t be melting!

Speaking of snow, light snow showers return to the tri-state on Monday. The current timeline is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and it should be stressed that this is a light snow. Total snow accumulations will range between 0.5″ to 2.0″ of snow, and it will be small snowflakes given how cold and dry the atmosphere has been. Highs on Monday will improve some compared to the holiday weekend, but only reach the low-to-mid 20s. Winds will also be light, so travel impacts won’t be significant.

Drier air moves back in Tuesday, but skies remain cloudy with temperatures close to the freezing mark, but falling just short in the upper 20s and low 30s.

A mix of sun and clouds are in store Wednesday with a surge of seasonable air bringing highs in the low 40s.

The final days of 2022 will get much warmer with highs back in the 50s Thursday and staying that way through the New Year! Along with the warmer air, chances of rain increase beginning Friday and lingering into the following week. At least 2023 starts off warmer than the holiday weekend!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.