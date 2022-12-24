Great American Ball Park to host celebration of life for Tom Browning

UNION, Ky. (WXIX) - A celebration of life will be held at Great American Ball Park for the late Tom Browning.

The celebration of life will start at 3 p.m. on Jan. 6 at GABP’s Bally Sports Club, Browning’s obituary reads. A public visitation for Browning’s friends will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The former Cincinnati Reds pitcher passed away at the age of 62 on Dec. 19, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Tom was a ‘come as you are’ kind of man. He loved spending his free time with his family, at the ballpark, fishing, listening to music or finding a new adventure. He was always in positive spirits, highlighting the silver linings of every aspect. Tom always had a big hug to welcome you with, a bright smile on his face to greet you, a twinkle in his eye to show those Irish shenanigans aren’t far off, and when he was really enjoying his days, the infamous giggle. These are some of the characteristics that are going to be most dearly missed in this man who was a family member to some but a true friend to all. Marty Brennaman said it best, ‘everybody loved him.’

Floral deliveries or memorial arrangements can be sent to the Cincinnati Reds Front Office (100 Joe Nuxhall Way) from Jan. 5 until 11 a.m. Jan. 6.

Donations are welcome to be made to The Cincinnati Reds Community Fund c/o: Tom Browning Memorial Fund to carry on Tom’s legacy. T. P. WHITE & SONS FUNERAL HOME serving the family.

Around 1 p.m. on Dec. 19, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to Browning’s home for a report of a man who was found not breathing.

Upon arrival, deputies found the 62-year-old unresponsive on a couch, the sheriff’s office explained.

First responders attempted life-saving measures, however, those efforts were not successful, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said.

Browning was pronounced deceased at approximately 1:13 PM.

No foul play is suspected in connection with Browning’s death, the sheriff’s office added.

Barry Larkin, a fellow Reds legend, said his friend will be missed.

RIP my friend Mr. Perfect Tom Browning. We shared some great times as well as the same birthdate 4/28. You will be missed — Barry Larkin (@BarryLarkin) December 19, 2022

“It’s just so hard to fathom that this has happened,” former Reds pitcher Danny Graves said. “I’m heartbroken.”

Graves and Browning wore the same number in Cincinnati.

“The first thing that he said to me was that he was proud of me that I’m wearing number 32,” Graves remembered. “To have somebody like that say that to me, that he was proud of me that I was worthy enough to wear the same number, it was special.”

Graves will remember Browning for his personality and humor.

“He was so witty. Anything that came out of his mouth, you just immediately laughed,” Graves said. “You know, any time I was around him, he was always happy and he always had stories. He never repeated the same story. Oh, man, just an amazing, amazing person. He’s going to be missed by so many.”

"We are heartbroken."



Currently on the videoboard at Great American Ball Park. pic.twitter.com/x6H84jL5E6 — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) December 19, 2022

Early life, MLB Career

Born in 1960 in Casper, Wyoming, Browning went to high school at Chadwicks High in Utica, New York and then Franklin Academy in Malone, New York.

He then attended LeMoyne College followed by Tennessee Wesleyan College.

The man, who would eventually earn the name of Mr. Perfect, was selected by the Reds in the ninth round of the 1982 draft.

He broke into the big leagues two years later, making three starts for the Reds in 1984.

On Sept. 16, 1988, Browning pitched a perfect game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in front of the Reds faithful at Riverfront Stadium. It remains the lone perfect game in Reds’ history.

September 16, 1988: Tom Browning tosses the only perfect game in franchise history! #RedsVault pic.twitter.com/6eKcklDoiI — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) September 16, 2021

Browning was an All-Star in 1991 and a member of the Reds 1990 World Series team. He was the winning pitcher in the Reds’ game three World Series victory against the Oakland A’s.

Over the course of his MLB career, the lefty pitcher compiled a 123-90 record with a 3.94 ERA.

Browning pitched for the Reds from 1984 to 1994 before retiring with the Kansas City Royals in 1995.

In 2006, Browning was inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame.

