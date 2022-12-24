Contests
I-71 in Gallatin County reopens after major shutdown during winter storm

One lane on I-71 North reopened on Christmas Eve and all lanes of I-71 South opened Friday.
By Mary LeBus
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
GLENCOE, Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Christmas Eve that I-71 has finally reopened after being closed for multiple days.

The speed limit was reduced to 45 mph to keep people safe while traveling.

Beshear says Sunday’s temperatures will be warm enough for road salt to actually work.

I-71 North and South in Gallatin County were closed completely due to significant traffic jams and disabled vehicles that piled up during the winter storm.

The governor made an announcement Friday warning people to “avoid the area” in Glencoe, Kentucky while roads and traffic were deteriorating. Both have improved since.

