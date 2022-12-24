I-71 in Gallatin County reopens after major shutdown during winter storm

GLENCOE, Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Christmas Eve that I-71 has finally reopened after being closed for multiple days.

The speed limit was reduced to 45 mph to keep people safe while traveling.

Beshear says Sunday’s temperatures will be warm enough for road salt to actually work.

Merry Christmas Eve and good news! I-71 is reopen, it looks like power will hold without any planned outages and tomorrow will warm enough for the road salt to work! — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) December 24, 2022

I-71 North and South in Gallatin County were closed completely due to significant traffic jams and disabled vehicles that piled up during the winter storm.

The governor made an announcement Friday warning people to “avoid the area” in Glencoe, Kentucky while roads and traffic were deteriorating. Both have improved since.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.